In Rajasthan, a youth was paraded and beaten by police in a market for allegedly harassing schoolgirls. A viral video shows the man being paraded in market area and thrashed as bystanders looked on. Police have stated they acted on public complaints, and further investigation into the allegations and the incident is underway. Kolkata Shocker: Woman Beheaded, Chopped Into Pieces by Brother-in-Law for Rejecting His Advances in Tollygunge; Accused Arrested.

Youth Thrashed by Cops for Harassing Schoolgirls

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)