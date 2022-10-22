The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to make its maiden commercial launch of 36 broadband communication satellites on board the space agency's heaviest rocket LVM3-M2. The countdown to the launch began on Saturday at Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh. The launch is to take place at 12:07 am on Sunday. Scroll down to watch the live streaming. ISRO’s 36 ‘OneWeb’ Satellites: Countdown Begins For Indian Space Agency’s Historic LVM3 Rocket Launch.

ISRO LVM3 M2/ OneWeb India-1 Mission:

LVM3 M2/ OneWeb India-1 Mission: Watch the launch LIVE at https://t.co/5rpGYdk5Ea or https://t.co/9V2HLq8N34 from 11:37 pm (IST) today. Access https://t.co/5rpGYdk5Ea for brochure, gallery, teaser video. @OneWeb — ISRO (@isro) October 22, 2022

Watch Live Streaming Here:

