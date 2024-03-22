The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully executed the landing mission of its Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV), ‘Pushpak’, at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Chitradurga, Karnataka. This marks the third successful landing mission of ‘Pushpak’, an RLV named after the mythical spaceship from the Ramayan. ISRO had previously accomplished similar missions in 2016 and April of the preceding year. ISRO Successfully Deploys Magnetometer Boom on Board Aditya-L1 Spacecraft To Measure Low Intensity Interplanetary Magnetic Field in Space.

ISRO Executes Landing Mission of Pushpak Successfully

ISRO has achieved a major milestone in the area of Reusable launch vehicle (RLV) technology, through the RLV LEX-02 landing experiment, the second of the series, conducted at Aeronautical Test Range (ATR), Chitradurga in Karnataka this morning at 7:10 am. Pushpak (RLV-TD), the… pic.twitter.com/HyCIbXZPwO — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

Pushpak captured during its autonomous landing📸 pic.twitter.com/zx9JqbeslX — ISRO (@isro) March 22, 2024

