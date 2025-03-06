In a tragic incident, two youths were killed and another was missing after an attempt to shoot a reel went wrong and the SUV they were in plunged into a canal in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing the exact moment the SUV plunged into a canal in Ahmedabad. Police confirmed that 2 youths were minors, both 17 years old. Search operations are still underway for 19-year-old third occupant of the vehicle, who remains untraceable. Gujarat: Two Men Drive Thar Vehicles into Sea in Mundra for Instagram Reel, Get Stuck; FIR Filed (Watch Video).

Reel Craze Gone Wrong in Ahmedabad:

Tragic Loss in Ahmedabad: Three young men lost their lives after their Scorpio plunged into the Fatewadi Canal near Vasna Barrage while taking reels. Rescue teams recovered all three bodies. Heartbreaking incident! pic.twitter.com/3nRP1qFWZC — Our Ahmedabad (@Ourahmedabad1) March 6, 2025

