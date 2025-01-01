Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Seven people have been arrested in connection with a clash between two groups in Paladhi village in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, on Tuesday night, police said.

A curfew has been imposed in the village area, which will be lifted at 6 am on Thursday.

"Last night, a clash broke out between two groups. Some vehicles and shops were set on fire. A case has been registered against 20-25 people and seven have been arrested. As of now, a curfew has been imposed in Paladhi village and will be lifted at 6 am tomorrow. No injuries or stone pelting was reported," Jalgaon additional SP Kavita Nerkar told ANI.

Dharangaon Tahsildar Mahendra Suryavanshi said that security has been heightened in Jalgaon after the clash.

"Teams from police and district administration have been deployed in Paldhi village. Records of 15 shops and vehicles that were allegedly vandalised during the clash have been collected," TahsildarSuryavanshi said.

Meanwhile, NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad held Minister Gulab Rao Patil "responsible" for the chaos, alleging a political background to the violence.

"That also has a political background. Minister Gulab Rao Patil is responsible for that chaos," Awhad said.

Shiv Sena MLC and party spokesperson Manisha Kayande demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

"A thorough investigation should be conducted to ascertain the facts and determine if there was any mischief intended to harm the life of state Minister Gulab Rao Patil and his family. I am confident that Maharashtra Police will do their job," Kayande said. (ANI)

