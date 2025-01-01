Security has been heightened in Maharashtra's Jalgaon after a violent clash broke out between two groups in the area. According to news agency ANI, a clash erupted between two groups in Jalgaon on the night of Tuesday, December 31. It was also learned that a curfew has been imposed in the violence-hit Paladhi village in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district. CPI MP Writes to Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, Demands Action Against Nitish Rane over ‘anti-Kerala’ Remarks.

Curfew Imposed in Violence-Hit Paladhi Village in Jalgaon District

#WATCH | Security heightened in Maharashtra's Jalgaon after a violent clash broke out between two groups here last night. Curfew has been imposed in violence-hit Paladhi village in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district pic.twitter.com/rJxwDZhcwO — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2025

