Nestled between the serene River Jhelum and the picturesque Wusturwan hills of the Zabarwan forest, the Saffron fields in Pampore, located in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, have become a captivating spectacle. Currently in full bloom, these fields are not only drawing the attention of locals but have also become a major attraction for tourists, both domestic and international. Visitors seeking a sensory delight amidst nature’s bounty are flocking to the vibrant display of nature’s beauty. The Saffron fields of Pampore have transformed into a must-visit destination. Located in the picturesque Kashmir Valley, these fields have turned into a sea of vibrant hues, captivating the hearts of visitors as delicate Saffron flowers bloom, creating a mesmerising spectacle. Jammu and Kashmir: Bear Ventures Into Wintry Wonderland As Sonamarg Enjoys Fresh Snowfall (Watch Videos).

Wild Tulips Adorn Countryside in Pampore

