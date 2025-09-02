Today, September 2, the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) issued a notice announcing a holiday for all government and private schools in Jammu Division on Wednesday, September 3. As per the DSEJ order, all government and private schools across the Jammu division will remain closed on September 3 in view of the weather advisory regarding the possibility of heavy rainfall, landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, etc. "Further, it is directed that online classes be conducted wherever possible to ensure continuity of education," the order stated. Jammu and Kashmir Weather Update and Forecast: MeT Department Issues Red Alert in Valley for Thunderstorms, Flash Floods and Landslides.

Government and Private Schools to Remain Closed in Jammu on September 3

Jammu | All government and private schools in Jammu Division to remain closed on September 3 in view of the weather alerts and incessant rainfall causing landslides in hilly areas. Online classes may be conducted wherever possible. pic.twitter.com/r4e7vEt9y7 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

