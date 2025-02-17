In a shocking incident in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, an autorickshaw driver was caught violating traffic rules by carrying 19 passengers. The incident took place on the night of February 15, 2025, during a routine police check by the Baruasagar Police Station. The police were stunned when they discovered that the autorickshaw was packed with 19 passengers, well above the authorized limit. The entire episode was captured on video, which soon went viral, drawing widespread attention. In the video, passengers can be seen exiting the vehicle one by one, after which the authorities order them to line up for a headcount. To everyone's surprise, there were indeed 19 passengers inside the auto. The vehicle was seized, and legal proceedings are underway. A video byte from the Circle Officer of Taharoli shared details about the ongoing legal action. The incident highlights concerns about passenger safety and adherence to traffic rules in the region. Jhansi: Man Dies After Being Hit by Bundelkhand Express Near Mauranipur Station, Police Suspect Suicide (Watch Video)

Auto Rickshaw Driver Carried 19 Passengers in 1 Auto Violating Traffic Rules

एक ऑटो में कुल 18 सवारी.. चालक को मिला लीजिए तो 19 लोग.. गजब हाल है.. झांसी पुलिस ने फिलहाल ऑटो सीज कर दिया है! pic.twitter.com/1uKB2dg1zB — Devesh Pandey (@iamdevv23) February 17, 2025

Video Byte From the Circle Officer of Taharoli

दिनाँक 15.02.2025 की रात्रि में थाना बरुआसागर पुलिस द्वारा चेकिंग के दौरान 01 ऑटो को 19 सवारियों को बैठा कर ले जाते हुए पकड़ा गया है, उक्त सम्बन्ध में ऑटो चालक के विरुद्ध की जा रही विधिक कार्यवाही के सम्बन्ध में क्षेत्राधिकारी टहरौली की वीडियो बाइट- pic.twitter.com/tI6bORTxIQ — Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) February 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)