Entire India is celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with much enthusiasm. A pandal has been set up in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur in the unique shape of an Aadhaar card, specifying Lord Ganesha’s address in Kailash and his date of birth during the 6th century. Much to everyone's surprise, on scanning the barcode present at its side, a Google link for Lord Ganesha images opens up on the screen.

Check Tweet:

Jharkhand | A Ganesh Pandal in Jamshedpur has been made in the form of an Aadhar card which identifies the address of Lord Ganesha in Kailash & his date of birth during the 6th century #GaneshChaturthipic.twitter.com/qupLStkut6 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

