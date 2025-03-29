A major fire broke out at a bus stand in Jharkhand's Dumka on Saturday evening, March 29. Several buses were gutted in the fire. A video has surfaced on social media showing the two buses on fire after a blaze erupted at the bus stand. More details are awaited. Jharkhand Fire: 4 Children Burnt to Death As Blaze Erupts in Puwal in Chaibasa, Probe Underway.

Multiple Buses Gutted After Blaze in Bus Stand in Dumka

VIDEO | Jharkhand: A fire broke out at a bus stand in Basukinath, Dumka, earlier today. More details awaited. (Source: Third Party)#Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/Mk6Kzz24bL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 29, 2025

