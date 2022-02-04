Digital service company Jio Platforms on Friday announced an investment of USD 15 million in Silicon Valley-based deep tech startup Two Platforms. Jio Platforms acquired 25 percent equity stake on a fully diluted basis. Founded by former Samsung Technology and Advanced Research president and CEO Pranav Mistry, Two Platforms is an artificial reality company with focus on building interactive and immersional AI experiences.

