In a major move ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Congress launched the "Jivan Raksha Yojana," a health insurance scheme promising INR 25 lakh coverage for every Delhi resident. The scheme was unveiled today, January 8, by Congress leader and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, alongside Delhi Congress President Devendra Yadav and Qazi Nizamuddin, during a press conference at the DPCC office. The health insurance will cover both private and government hospitals. Gehlot emphasized that this initiative would provide financial security to residents in case of medical emergencies. The announcement comes just weeks before Delhi heads to polls on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8. Pyari Didi Yojana: Congress Announces Cash Scheme for Women, Promises INR 2,500 per Month Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (Watch Video).

Congress Launches 'Jivan Raksha Yojana' Health Scheme in Delhi

Ashok Gehlot Unveils INR 25 Lakh Health Insurance Plan in Delhi

VIDEO | Congress leader Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51), along with other party leaders, launches 'Jivan Raksha Yojana' promising Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover if the party forms government in Delhi.#DelhiElection2025 #DelhiElectionsWithPTI (Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/ZgCcmq7YG9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)