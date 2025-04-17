Yashasvi Jaiswal became viral during the recent India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 when he sledged Mitchell Starc calling his ball 'slow'. The same Jaiswal was spotted greeting Starc calling him 'legend' after the DC vs RR IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Jaiswal and Starc had a friendly conversation too. Fans loved them sharing mutual respect and made the video viral on social media. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Captain Axar Patel Says Faf du Plessis’ Availability Against Gujarat Titans Subject to Physio Clearance.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Shares Warm Hug With Mitchell Starc

Nothing but respect for each other. 💗 pic.twitter.com/KDsSCBzk8R — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 17, 2025

