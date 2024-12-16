Tribal artist and Padma Shri awardee Jodhaiya Bai Baiga passed away on December 15 at the age of 87. It is reported that Jodhaiya Bai Baiga has been struggling with paralysis for some time. Her final rites were held with full state honours on December 16 in her native village of Lodha, Umaria. Jodhaiya Bai Baiga was known for unique Baiga tribal paintings. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Baiga's demise is a big loss in the field of art and culture. "Jodhaiya Bai ji was a strong voice of the tribal community. Her contribution in preserving tribal art and getting it international recognition will always be remembered," his post read. Padma Shri 2023: Jodhaiya Bai, Elderly Tribal Woman From Madhya Pradesh, Who Learnt Painting at Age of 70 Receives India’s Fourth Highest Civilian Award in Art Field.

Jodhaiya Bai Baiga Passess Away

पद्मश्री से सम्मानित, प्रसिद्ध बैगा चित्रकार, मध्यप्रदेश की सशक्त सांस्कृतिक हस्ताक्षर, श्रीमती जोधइया बाई बैगा जी के निधन का समाचार सुनकर हृदय व्यथित है। उनका निधन कला और संस्कृति के क्षेत्र में एक बड़ी क्षति है। जोधइया बाई जी जनजातीय समुदाय की सशक्त आवाज थीं। जनजातीय कला को… pic.twitter.com/bsauimlQhW — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 15, 2024

