Google confirmed that a new "camera" feature would be launched soon for all users, allowing them to get real-time information about the objects, monuments or other details of the products using Gemini AI. A user shared a video that showed that he could talk to Gemini while it described a computer mouse and its aesthetics, benefits, and price. The Gemini AI is integrated with a camera that can also read documents, translate them, and provide details on the go.

More Gemini Users To Get ‘Absolute Game-Changer’ Camera Feature Very Soon: Google

This "absolute game-changer" is coming to more users very soon: https://t.co/40pM25Bxex — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) April 4, 2025

