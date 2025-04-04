An elderly couple in Bengaluru’s Kuntala Reddy Layout had a terrifying experience on Thursday morning when a leopard walked into their home while they were having tea. The couple, Venkatesh and Venkatalakshmamma, initially mistook the animal for a dog but quickly realised it was a leopard when it moved toward the bedroom. Fearing for their safety, they ran out and contacted the police and forest officials. The leopard, which had entered through an open door, was found hiding under the bed. After a careful rescue operation, the animal was tranquilised and safely taken to Bannerghatta Biological Park. The leopard, a healthy six-year-old female, was released into the wild. The area, located 6-7 km from Bannerghatta National Park, has seen frequent leopard sightings. Leopard Stuck in Snare: Karnataka Forest Officials Rescue Big Cat Near Moodbidri (Watch Video)

Leopard in Bengaluru

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)