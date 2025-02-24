The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced a 12-hour water cut in the Kalyan and Dombivali areas on Thursday, February 27. As per the official notification issued by KDMC, the water supply will be affected for 12 hours from 10 AM to 10 PM on Thursday due to maintenance and repair work on water channels. The areas which will be affected due to the water cut include Kalyan East, a part of Kalyan West, and the entire Dombivli East and West areas. The civic body also said that during the water cut, essential maintenance work will be carried out at the Mohili Pumping Station. Maharashtra Govt Planning Innovation City Near Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis.

KDMC Announces 12-Hour Water Cut on February 27

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)