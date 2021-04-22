"Karnataka will procure 1 Crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine as we begin to inoculate citizens between 18 to 44 years from May 1. ₹400 Crores has been earmarked for this in the 1st phase. I urge all those above 18 to register themselves for the vaccine starting from April 28," tweeted Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

