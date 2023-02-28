A major fire broke out followed by an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kerala. The fire mishap took place at Varapuzha in Ernakulam district on Tuesday evening. Fire tenders reached the spot, ANI reported. More details are awaited. Viral Video: E-Rickshaw Full of Firecrackers Catches Fire During Jagannath Yatra in Greater Noida.

Kerala Fire:

Kerala | Fire broke out followed by explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Varapuzha in Ernakulam district. Fire tenders reached the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Us1KJFQNNn — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

Fire at Kerala Factory:

A firecracker factory caught fire in Muttinakam in Varapuzha on Tuesday evening. #Kochi #Kerala pic.twitter.com/beD6qTS6XE — TOI Kochi (@TOIKochiNews) February 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)