In a dramatic accident in Kollam, Kerala, the rear tyres of a KSRTC bus detached after colliding with a speeding SUV. The incident occurred around 7 am on November 10 at Pulamon, Kottarakkara, when the SUV, travelling from Punalur, swerved uncontrollably and hit the bus. CCTV footage, which went viral on social media on November 19, shows the car striking the bus near its diesel tank. Despite the driver's efforts to steer the bus aside, the impact caused the rear axle and four tyres to detach from the bus and land a little further away. Despite the bus driver's efforts to steer aside, the collision resulted in extensive damage to both vehicles. Kottarakkara Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Kannur Road Accident: Five People Killed in Collision Between Car and Lorry in Kerala’s Punnacherry (Watch Video).

SUV Strikes KSRTC Bus, Detaches Rear Tyres in Kollam

In #Kerala's #Kollam, a dramatic accident involving a #KSRTC bus and an SUV took place at #Pulamon, #Kottarakkara, around 7am on Monday. The collision, caused by the speeding SUV, resulted in significant damage to the bus. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/4t7Ca0PJrR — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 18, 2024

