Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a stark warning to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying he could face the same fate as the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. During a high-level security assessment with IDF leadership, Israel Katz accused Khamenei of war crimes and targeting Israeli civilians with missile attacks. He referenced Israel’s recent strike on the Tehran headquarters of Iran’s state broadcaster, IRIB, and warned that other arms of Iran’s regime could also be targeted. Urging civilians in Tehran to evacuate sensitive areas, Katz said Khamenei “would do well to remember the fate” of Saddam Hussein, who was ousted, captured, and executed following the 2003 Iraq war. Israel-Iran Conflict: IDF Claims To Destroy Over 120 Iranian Missile Launchers Overnight, Says 'We've Achieved Aerial Superiority Over Iran'.

Khamenei ‘Will End Up Like Saddam Hussein’: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz

JUST IN - ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER ISRAEL KATZ WARNS KHAMENEI COULD FACE A SIMILAR FATE TO IRAQ'S SADDAM HUSSEIN: "REMEMBER WHAT HAPPENED TO THE DICTATOR IN THE NEIGHBORING COUNTRY OF IRAN WHO TOOK THIS PATH AGAINST ISRAEL." — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 17, 2025

