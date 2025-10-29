A driver went missing after his goods truck was swept away in the overflowing Nimmavagu stream at Jannaram village in Enkoor mandal, Khammam district, on October 29. Heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Montha caused the stream to overflow, flooding the low-lying bridge on the Pallipadu–Enkoor route. Despite locals warning him not to cross, the driver attempted to proceed and was caught in the strong current. The truck was dragged downstream and submerged within minutes. District authorities deployed NDRF teams for rescue efforts, while police and officials closely monitored the situation. Barricades have now been placed on both sides of the bridge to prevent further incidents. Cyclone Montha: IMD Issues Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rainfall Alert for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Several Other States Till November 1, Check Full List.

Driver Missing as Truck Swept Away in Khammam Floods

#CycloneMontha effect: A Lorry was Washed Away along with its Driver in the Overflowing Stream near #Jannaram in #Khammam district today. The stream was overflowing since morning due to Heavy Rains caused by the #Cyclone #Montha in the district. The DCM lorry travelling from… pic.twitter.com/smT7CCfhQh — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) October 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Surya Reddy), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)