“Koyta gang” continues to incite terror in Pune. In another incident of the gangs continued crimes, they tried to terrorise people with knives and swords after they were told to drive slowly. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Reports said that a woman was sitting in front of her house in the evening and children were playing outside when few youths were driving their two-wheelers recklessly. When the woman asked the bikers to drive slowly as the children were playing, the youths got angry and beat up the woman. Again after some time, the youths brought others with swords and koytas in their hands and started abusing the residents. Police said that investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against miscreants of ‘Koyta gang’. Pune: ‘Koyta Gang’ Menace Continues! Miscreants Wielding Machetes Vandalise Hotel, CCTV Video Goes Viral

Watch Viral Video:

