India is inching towards the completion of another year around the sun and with that completion of another year. While few major countries, such as Australia and New Zealand, have welcomed the New Year 2024, there are still a few hours left for India to usher into the New Year. But it is currently in the process of bidding farewell by sharing beautiful visuals of the last sunset of 2023. The video below is from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, showing a glimpse of the grand Ram Mandir. Last Sunset of 2023 Photos and Videos: From Srinagar to Chennai and Mumbai Breathtaking Visuals Sweep Social Media As Nation Gears Up to Welcome 2024.

Last Sunset of 2023 Video From Ayodhya

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)