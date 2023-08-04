Amid the rising cases of leopard spottings near residential areas and farms, an incident has sparked fear and worry iin Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor. A lineman was on duty when he spotted a leopard in a field. Scared, he climbed a tall pole affixed on the border of the field and the jungle. Hearing his cries for help, villagers and forest officials reached the spot. The rescue operation to bring the lineman safely to the ground was underway. Meanwhile, the video of the incident surfaced online and quickly went viral. Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Big Cat Attacks Brothers, Beaten to Death by Villagers in Bijnor.

Leopard Spotted in Uttar Pradesh

बिजनौर ➡️तेंदुए के दिखने पर जंगल में पोल पर चढ़ा लाइनमैन ➡️पोल पर चढ़े लाइनमैन का वीडियो हो रहा है वायरल ➡️तेंदुए के बीच फंसे लाइनमैन ने किया विभाग को फोन ➡️फोन सुनकर ग्रामीण और कर्मचारी जंगल की ओर दौड़े ➡️पोल पर चढ़े लाइनमैन को बचाने की जद्दोजहद जारी ➡️थाना कोतवाली देहात… pic.twitter.com/zEYEYtOZAR — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) August 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)