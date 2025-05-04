Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has triggered a political storm after referring to Lord Ram as a “mythological figure” during an event at Brown University in the US. In a viral video, Gandhi stated, “…All are mythological figures; Lord Ram was of that type, where he was forgiving, he was compassionate.” Reacting sharply, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Gandhi of insulting Hindu beliefs. He called the Congress “Ram-drohi” and claimed this mindset reflects the party’s long-standing opposition to Lord Ram and the Ram Mandir. Drawing parallels to the UPA-era stand on Ram Setu, Poonawalla said such remarks prove the Congress is “anti-Ram and anti-Hindu.” He added that the people of India will never forgive such statements and reiterated that insulting Lord Ram has become Congress’s identity. National Herald Case: Delhi Court Issues Notice to Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi in ‘Money Laundering’ Case.

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi

Rashtra Drohi Congress Ab Ram Drohi Congress Rahul Gandhi says Prabhu Ram is mythological or kalpanik This is how and why they opposed Ram Mandir and even doubted existence of Prabhu Ram… pic.twitter.com/doyXugs8Jm — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) May 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)