Lieutenant Colonel Vivek Kumar Dwivedi, 44, was injured in a cheetah helicopter crash yesterday in the Jammu and Kashmir Gurez district. The officer flew there with Major Sankalp, who had died in the accident, for casualty evacuation, said Army official.

Check Tweet:

Lt Col Vivek Kumar Dwivedi,44, was injured in the Cheetah helicopter crash which took place yesterday in Gurez sector, J&K. The officer had flown there along with Maj Sankalp who lost his life in the accident, for casualty evacuation: Army officials (1/2) — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

