Sanitation workers at Charbagh railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow have come under fire after a video surfaced showing them throwing water on passengers and homeless families sleeping on the platform late at night on Christmas, December 25. The incident, which has gone viral on social media, has sparked widespread outrage. The video shows sanitation workers using mugs to throw water on the platform as part of their cleaning routine. Unfortunately, the water splashed on several sleeping passengers, including women and children, forcing them to wake up and vacate the area. "Platform cleaning is part of regular maintenance, but such treatment of people cannot be allowed," Free Press Journal reported, citing an official as saying. CPR Performed on Conscious Man Inside Running Train? Netizens Question Video Shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Sanitation Workers Drench People Sleeping at Lucknow's Charbagh Station

लखनऊ में रेलवे स्टेशन पर सो रहे लोगों पर रात में ठंडा पानी फेंका 'इनोवेशन फॉर चेंज इनोवेटिव पाठशाला' NGO 25 दिसंबर की रात चाय बांटने चारबाग रेलवे स्टेशन पर पहुंचा तो ये नजारा मिला। प्लेटफॉर्म की सफाई के नाम पर रेलवेकर्मियों ने ऐसा किया। pic.twitter.com/oIHYqtNyRP — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 29, 2024

