Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, November 5, continued his spate of attacks on the Congress amid tension between the INDIA bloc partners over seat distribution in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023, as he called the latter a “chalu” (cheat) party. The former UP chief minister accused the Congress of 'betrayal' in MP. He said he did not even know that the INDIA alliance was only for the Lok Sabha elections, not assembly polls. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: ‘Congress Has Betrayed the Alliance’, Says Akhilesh Yadav in Chhatarpur (Watch Video).

Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Congress

#WATCH | Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says "...If you are getting nothing as ration, then why will you vote for BJP? Do not even vote for Congress, they are a very cunning party...If Congress can cheat on us...Congress wants caste-based census… pic.twitter.com/p1rXnlKICg — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)