In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a woman on her way home was allegedly attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Dindori. According to reports, the incident occurred at ward number 09 of the district headquarters of Dindori on Tuesday night, December 17. It is also learned that the victim sustained severe injuries in the dog attack. In the viral clip, a woman is seen on her way home in Dindori when, all of a sudden, a pack of stray dogs run towards her and start attacking her. As the video moves further, the woman is seen trying to run as the canines surround her, leaving no scope for the victim to escape. The video also shows a girl living nearby rushing to the woman's aid and shooing away the stray dogs. A chilling CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced online. Dindori: Panic Grips Locals After Sightings of Tigress and Elephant, School Holiday Announced in 6 MP Villages Till November 29 (Watch Video).

Stray Dogs Attack Woman in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori

#WATCH | MP: Woman Hurt After Stray Dogs Chase Her In Dindori; CCTV Captures Incident#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/6hYCCYwY1K — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 25, 2024

