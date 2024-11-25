Tension gripped the residents of Dindori as wild elephants and a tiger have been causing havoc in the region. The situation worsened after the tiger reportedly killed a calf in the village of Thadpathra, increasing concerns about the safety of the locals. To ensure the protection of the residents, especially school children, the Forest Department has set up trap cameras in likely areas to monitor the movements of the wildlife. In response to this rising threat, Collector Shri Harsh Singh, following safety advisories, has directed the Assistant Commissioner of the Tribal Welfare Department to declare a holiday from November 25 to November 29, 2024, for all schools and educational institutions located in the affected areas. The schools situated in areas such as Pandri Pani, Gopalpur, Khammar Khudra, Chakmi, Kharidih, Chauradadar, and the Gram Chada development block in Bajag have been asked to remain closed. Madhya Pradesh: 2 Officials Suspended; Medical Officer Transferred After Woman Forced To Clean Blood-Stained Hospital Bed After Husband’s Death in Dindori (Watch Video).

Panic Grips Locals After Sightings of Tigress and Elephant

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)