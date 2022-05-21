Pune police have registered a case against a female Marathi dancer Vaishnavi Patil and two others after a video showed her performing dance on a Lavani number in the premises of Lal Mahal, where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had spent several years of his early life, an official said on Saturday. Some political outfits, including the ruling NCP, condemned the dance video, which prompted the dancer, Vaishnavi Patil, to tender an apology.

Maha | Pune Police registered FIR against dancer Vaishnavi Patil & 2 others & booked u/s 295, 186 IPC at Faraaskhana PS for shooting Lavani inside Pune's Lal Mahal Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj spent his childhood at Lal Mahal & it holds a historical value (Pic:Patil's Instagram) pic.twitter.com/sSPic6opNO — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

