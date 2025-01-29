Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya, which led to several injuries. In a statement on social media platform X, Gandhi extended his condolences to the victims’ families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. He attributed the incident to mismanagement and the administration’s misplaced priorities, criticising the focus on VIP movements instead of ensuring the safety of ordinary devotees. Gandhi urged the government to take immediate action to prevent further tragedies, stressing that the system should be improved for the remaining Maha Kumbh rituals. He also called for curbing VIP culture and better arrangements for devotees. The stampede occurred when barriers collapsed under the pressure of huge crowds near Sangam ghat. Authorities responded swiftly, and the situation was contained, with injured individuals receiving treatment. Mahakumbh Stampede-Like Chaos: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Holds High-Level Meeting on Situation Following Near-Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Rahul Gandhi on Mahakumbh Stampede-Like Chaos

प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में भगदड़ के कारण कई लोगों के मौत और कईयों के घायल होने की ख़बर अत्यंत दुखद है। शोकाकुल परिवारों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की आशा करता हूं। इस दुखद घटना के लिए कुप्रबंधन, बदइंतजामी और आम श्रद्धालुओं की जगह VIP… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 29, 2025

