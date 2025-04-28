A branch of a peepal tree fell in the bustling vegetable market, leaving several people injured. The incident took place in the Kotwali police station area. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Local authorities and bystanders acted quickly, and the injured were taken promptly to the district hospital for treatment. Mandsaur Road Accident: 11 Dead as Speeding Van Hits Bike, Lands in Water-Filled Well in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Videos).

Madhya Pradesh Tree Collapse

Bhind, Madhya Pradesh: A peepal tree branch fell in the vegetable market, injuring several people. The injured were quickly taken to the district hospital. The incident occurred in the Kotwali police station area pic.twitter.com/tyzatOmY3Z — IANS (@ians_india) April 28, 2025

