In a closely contested battle for the Worli Assembly seat, Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) is leading over Milind Deora of Shiv Sena by a margin of 8,801 votes after 17 rounds of counting on November 23. As of the latest update, Thackeray has secured 63,324 votes, while Deora, who initially led in the early rounds, is now trailing. With the counting progressing, Thackeray appears set to retain the seat in this high-profile contest. With this projected win, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has secured a total of 14 seats, including 5 for Shiv Sena (UBT) and 4 each for Congress and NCP-SP. Meanwhile, the MahaYuti alliance has already crossed the majority mark in the state assembly and is set to form the government. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: Shiv Sena’s Milind Deora Leads, Aaditya Thackeray Trails in Worli Constituency.

Aaditya Thackeray Set to Win Worli

Aaditya Thackeray Set to Win Worli with 8,801 Vote Lead (Photo Credits: eci.gov.in)

