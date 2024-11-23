In a closely watched contest in the Worli Assembly constituency, Shiv Sena’s Milind Deora is currently leading, according to the latest trends from the Election Commission. Deora’s lead marks a significant moment in the ongoing counting of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena founder Uddhav Thackeray, is trailing behind Deora as the vote counting progresses. The elections, conducted on November 20, saw a high voter turnout across Maharashtra, with results for the 288-member legislative assembly expected to be announced later today, November 23. Maharashtra Election Result 2024 Constituency-Wise Winners List: Seat-Wise List of Winning Candidates From BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP and Other Parties in Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Shiv Sena’s Milind Deora Leads, Aaditya Thackeray Trails in Worli Constituency

Shiv Sena's Milind Deora leading, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray trailing in Worli Assembly constituency, as per Election Commission pic.twitter.com/IyShD6F9pb — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

