Maharashtra cabinet meeting led by Eknath Shinde and deputy Devendra Fadnavis began on Thursday, July 14. According to the media report, the state cabinet is likely to discuss monsoon, upcoming Sarpanch elections, and fuel prices.

Earlier on July 4, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde had announced to lower the prices of petrol and diesel in the State in the coming days. Shinde made an announcement after winning the assembly floor test, saying his government will cut VAT on fuel to provide relief ‘to the people of Maharashtra’.

Maharashtra cabinet meeting begins in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde & Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis along with several officials. Discussions may include the consequences of monsoon rains & Sarpanch elections — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

