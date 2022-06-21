Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut, on being asked about Eknath Shinde, said Shinde is a loyal Shivsainik. "I have heard that our MLAs are in Surat, Gujarat and they are not being allowed to leave. But they will certainly return as all of them are dedicated to Shiv Sena. I trust that all our MLAs will return and everything will be fine," Raut said. Reportedly, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, along with 11 MLAs, moved to a hotel in Gujarat’s Surat, a day after the MLC elections.

