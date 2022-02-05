Lata Mageshkar's health deteriorated on Saturday and she was again put on ventilator. In the evening Playback singer and Mangeshkar's sister Asha Bhosle told media that the veteran singer's health condition is stable now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Mangeshkar a speedy recovery. "I conveyed PM Modi's message to her family & wish that she will soon recover. We all wish for her speedy recovery," said Union Minister Piyush Goyal. The 92-year-old legendary singer was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital near her home in south Mumbai after she tested positive for COVID-19 on January 11.

Tweets By ANI:

Maharashtra | The doctor has said that she is stable now: Singer Asha Bhosle after meeting singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital pic.twitter.com/nBFx7NQ6iQ — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Mumbai | I conveyed PM Modi's message to her family & wish that she will soon recover. We all wish for her speedy recovery: Union Minister Piyush Goyal after visiting Breach Candy Hospital where veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar is admit pic.twitter.com/s1RhFXNFMX — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

