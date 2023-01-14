Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's office in Nagpur on Saturday received two threatening calls. According to reports, the threatening calls were received at 11.30 am and 11.40 am. After the incident came to light, Nagpur police began an investigation. Police said that further investigation is going on. Meanwhile, security has been increased outside Nitin Gadkari's office in Nagpur. Nitin Gadkari Says Indian Roads To Match US Standards by 2024, Logistic Costs To Fall From 16% of GDP to Single Digit.

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's office in Nagpur received two threatening calls this morning. Nagpur Police say that further investigation is going on. Visuals from outside the Minister's office. pic.twitter.com/BMgcANvUOO — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

