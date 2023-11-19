An unidentified object was reportedly seen hovering in the skies near the Manipur Airport on Sunday evening, November 19. After the unusual sighting, the airport is reportedly on high alert, while two flights have been diverted and three flights have been delayed. Further details are awaited. UFO Spotted in Hyderabad? White-Coloured Flying Object Seen in Sky Triggers Curiosity and Rumours, Residents Share Videos and Photos of ‘Strange Phenomenon’.

Unidentified Object Seen at Manipur Airport

