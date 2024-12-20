A stampede occurred during Pandit Pradeep Mishra's Katha event in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, December 20, leaving several devotees, including women, injured. Reports suggest that over one lakh devotees had gathered, with many falling and being crushed in the crowd at the entry gate. Several women were among the injured in the chaotic incident. Police quickly arrived at the scene and initiated rescue efforts while the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Further details are awaited as authorities investigate the cause of the stampede. Varanasi: Stampede-Like Situation at Uttar Pradesh’s Bharat Milap Fair, Opposition Parties Slam CM Yogi Adityanath Government Over Mismanagement (Watch Video).

उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ में पंडित प्रदीप मिश्रा की कथा में भगदड़ मच गई। भगदड़ में कई श्रद्धालु गिर गए और दब गए। आज पंडित प्रदीप मिश्रा की कथा का छठा दिन था। मौके पर पुलिस पहुंची है और बचाव कार्य में जुटी है। बताया जा रहा है । कथा को सुनने करीब एक लाख से अधिक लोग मेरठ पहुंचे थे। pic.twitter.com/dJGbnSOfoa — Pankaj Chaturvedi (@pankajjilive) December 20, 2024

