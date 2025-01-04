Central Railway will implement a Mega Block on January 5, 2025, for maintenance work, affecting services across the Central, Harbour, Western, and Trans-Harbour lines. The block will be in effect from 11:05 AM to 3:55 PM, causing delays of up to 15 minutes on diverted slow line services between Matunga and Mulund. Harbour line services from CSMT to Panvel/Belapur and Trans-Harbour services between Thane and Panvel will remain suspended during this period. However, special trains will run on the CSMT-Vashi section, and Thane-Vashi/Nerul services will operate. Passengers are advised to plan travel accordingly and check updates as essential maintenance work aims to enhance network safety and reliability. Central Railway regrets the inconvenience and seeks public cooperation. Sambhal Shocker: Woman Climbs Electric Pole to Stop Lineman from Cutting Her Power, Forces Him to Back Down (Watch Video).

Mega Block on Sunday, January 5, 2025

