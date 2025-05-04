Ghodbunder Road Closure News: Special 6-Hour Daily Traffic Block on Ghodbunder Highway Near Majiwada Flyover in Thane Till May 22; Check Time, Alternate Routes and Other Details

A special 6-hour daily traffic block is in place on Ghodbunder Highway near Majiwada Flyover in Thane from May 3 to May 22, between 11 pm and 5 am, for repair work. Vehicles must use the Kapurbawdi Circle slip road; emergency services are exempt from restrictions.

Ghodbunder Road Closure News: Special 6-Hour Daily Traffic Block on Ghodbunder Highway Near Majiwada Flyover in Thane Till May 22; Check Time, Alternate Routes and Other Details
Thane Traffic Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)
Socially Team Latestly| May 04, 2025 08:51 AM IST

Traffic in Thane is set to face night-time disruptions between May 3 and May 22, 2025, due to urgent repair work on the Majiwada Flyover—a key link between Thane and Mumbai. According to a notification from Thane Police, the flyover will be closed from 11 pm to 5 am daily for resurfacing work by NA Construction Pvt Ltd. The repairs involve milling the damaged mastic layer and applying fresh mastic in phases. During this period, vehicles from Ghodbunder to Mumbai via Tatvagyan Bridge and from Bhiwandi via Balkum Fire Brigade Bridge will be restricted from using the flyover. All traffic on these routes must use the slip road via Kapurbawdi Circle instead. Emergency vehicles—including ambulances, police, and fire services—are exempt. Authorities urge commuters to plan ahead to avoid delays and congestion. Thane: No Garbage Pickup From Residential Societies for 4 Days Leads to Pileups Across City; Residents Express Anguish, Sharing Photos and Videos of Waste Accumulation.

Thane Traffic Update

Close
Latestly whatsapp channel