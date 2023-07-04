A dispute between two men on a Vistara flight nearly escalated into a violent fight mid-air. The argument started after the man's daughter yelled, "How dare you," and claimed that the man seated next to her had touched her improperly. A video of the incident, which depicts the girl's father yelling at the guy he claims misbehaved with his daughter, has gone viral on social media. In the video, the individual who is suspected of misconduct is not seen. Viral Video: Passengers Fight On A Thai Smile Airlines Flight From Bangkok To India.

Men Fighting Inside Vistara Flight Video

Kalesh Inside the vistara flight b/w Two man over a guy touched another man Daughter pic.twitter.com/BTlS1EHhma — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 2, 2023

