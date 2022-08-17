Earlier today, several media outlets reported that Rohingya refugees from Myanmar in New Delhi will be allotted flats. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has refused giving such directions. "With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi," tweeted MHA.

Check Tweet:

