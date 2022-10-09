Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare Modhera in Mehsana as the country’s first round-the-clock solar-powered village today, October 9 during his three-day visit to Gujarat. The project to make Modhera the first solar-powered village is a joint effort by the central and state governments at Rs 80.66 crore. Locals say they have are getting far less bill for electricity consumption than what they used to get earlier. PM Narendra Modi to Embark on Three-Day Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh Visit; To Inaugurate 'Mahakal Lok' in Ujjain

Modhera, Gujarat | Modhera to be declared 1st solar-powered village by PM Modi today Solar panels have been beneficial. Previously we used to pay Rs 2000 for electricity, but now I am paying Rs 300. We didn't pay anything to install solar panels: Jaydeep Bhai Patel, local pic.twitter.com/sHpudTdUtV — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

