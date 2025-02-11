On Monday, February 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached France for the first leg of his two-nation visit. He was warmly welcomed by the Indian diaspora in Paris. A video shared by news agency ANI shows members of the Indian community praising PM Narendra Modi after welcoming him at a hotel in Paris. "Modi amaru maan che, enu abhimaan che. Modi amari shaan che," the Indian diaspora is heard saying. PM Modi in France: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Attends Dinner Hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace (Watch Video).

Members of the Indian Community Praise PM Narendra Modi

#WATCH | PM Modi in France | After welcoming PM Modi at a hotel in Paris, members of the indian community praised PM Modi and said, "Modi amaru maan che, enu abhimaan che. Modi amari shaan che." (PM Modi is our pride) pic.twitter.com/DIwSotOQQ3 — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)