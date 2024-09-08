India has identified its first suspected Mpox (monkeypox) case in a young male who recently returned from a foreign country, according to the Union Health Ministry. The patient, who is currently showing symptoms of Mpox, has been isolated in a designated hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. The Ministry stated that samples have been sent for testing to confirm the presence of the virus. While the patient's travel origin remains undisclosed, health officials have emphasised that the case aligns with previous risk assessments by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and that there is no need for undue concern. Mpox Outbreak in India: What Is Monkeypox Virus? Will It Trigger Next Global Pandemic? From Causes to Symptoms, Here’s All You Need To Know About the Disease.

Mpox in India

A young male patient, who recently travelled from a country currently experiencing Mpox (monkeypox) transmission, has been identified as a suspect case of Mpox. The patient has been isolated in a designated hospital and is currently stable. Samples from the patient are being… pic.twitter.com/2DUNueIZWr — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2024

